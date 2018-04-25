Chamtham-Kent police release name of man killed in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent Police have released the name of the man killed in Wallaceburg last week.

He was 24-year-old Nicholas Laprise, from nearby Dover Township.

A 25-year-old woman remains in custody, charged with first-degree murder.

A bail hearing is scheduled for next week.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and the victim and accused knew each other.

They have finished their forensic examination of the crime scene.

