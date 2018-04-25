New
Chamtham-Kent police release name of man killed in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent Police have released the name of the man killed in Wallaceburg last week.
A 25-year-old woman remains in custody, charged with first-degree murder
Chatham-Kent Police have released the name of the man killed in Wallaceburg last week.
He was 24-year-old Nicholas Laprise, from nearby Dover Township.
A 25-year-old woman remains in custody, charged with first-degree murder.
A bail hearing is scheduled for next week.
Police say this was not a random act of violence and the victim and accused knew each other.
They have finished their forensic examination of the crime scene.