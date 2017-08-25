Staff from Ontario's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change will be meeting with well owners in Chatham-Kent after the municipal government demanded construction of wind turbines be stopped until water quality concerns could be answered.

Officials in Chatham-Kent sat down with ministry representatives after reports five water wells near the North Kent Wind project had become clogged with sediment residents claim are caused by pile driving. The government maintains it requires pile driving companies to complete vibration testing and water quality monitoring while work is going on.

Members of Chatham-Kent's council said the ministry will take "immediate action" after the Thursday meeting.

In a statement issued after the meeting, spokesperson Jim Blake described the response from the ministry as "positive" and added the municipality's request that work be stopped until a more thorough investigation can be completed is still before the premier's office.

"Ministry officials were open to the fact that there needs to be better communication," said Wallaceburg Coun. Jeff Wesley, who put forward the motion that construction be stopped.

"They took our concerns very seriously and committed to working to deal with the issues," he added.