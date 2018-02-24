A state of emergency was declared in Chatham-Kent and Thamesville, Ont. on Friday as the Thames River in those regions continued to swell, flooding many areas.

Residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes and gas was being shut off to many as a precaution.

The Thames River in Chatham is expected to peak Saturday evening, rising potentially 60 cm through the day. Water levels could be the highest they have been in 50 years, according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA).

On Friday night, about 70 per cent of residents in Thamesville had evacuated. The LTVCA said Saturday morning roads are no longer expected to flood..

An emergency shelter was opened at the John D. Bradley Centre at 565 Richmond St. in Chatham at about noon on Friday. The municipality said residents who want to use the shelter should call 519-360-1998 for details.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department will provide updates throughout the day on Twitter at @ckfiredept .

