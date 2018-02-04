Four fire departments were trying to put out a blaze Sunday night at a Chatham public works garage located on Reeders Line that was "fully involved in flames."

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department said public works staff members were on lunch break when they noticed the smell of smoke and saw fire coming out of the garage.

CKFES responding to a fully engulfed structure fire on Reeders Line. 3 stations response. Chief Crawford, @CK_EMS and @CKPSMedia on scene. — @ckfiredept

Workers reportedly tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but left the building when the fire became too dangerous.

"They did the right thing and got out of there," said Bob Crawford, Chatham-Kent's fire and paramedic chief. "It's a large building and it is fully involved in fire."

UPDATE Reeders Line fire: High winds are causing some challenges on scene, currently protecting fuel tanks near the building. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/WxqjUTj1n4 — @ckfiredept

Fire departments from Ridgetown, Orford, Thamesville and Blenheim were called in to assist Chatham fire. The EMS and municipal officials are also on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

High winds were causing challenges on the scene, while crews worked to protect the adjacent buildings from catching fire.

According to Crawford, the public works building housed snow removal equipment and municipal vehicles. Crawford said the municipality is doing everything it can to make sure the roads stay clear.

"Everybody is working to make sure that we can maintain our safe roads so people can get to work safely and school buses can travel safely," he said.

The damage cost of the fire is not yet determined, Chatham fire will assess the situation tomorrow morning.