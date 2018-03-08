A new casino is planned for the Chatham-Kent area, pending government approvals and land acquisition.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited announced its plans for a new Cascades branded casino on Thursday.

Government and municipal approvals are required before the company can break ground. If approved, the company expects to start construction in the spring.

It will be located at 615 Richmond Street in Chatham.

In a press release, Chatham mayor Randy Hope showed his support for the casino.

"We have been working with Gateway for some time and have found the company to be absolutely first-rate. They do things the right way. They're the largest gaming company in Canada. We couldn't have a better partner," said Hope.

According to the press released provided by Gateway, Chatham-Kent received $700,000 in hosting fees from Ontario Lottery and Gaming for the 2016-2017 operating year.

Gateway said it will provide more details on employment opportunities, the size and scope of the development, and investment in the local economy in the coming weeks.

"I want to personally thank Chatham-Kent Mayor, Randy Hope, for his leadership and co-operation in bringing this

deal to a close," said Keith Andrews, senior vice president and managing director for Gateway Ontario, in a press release.