Residents of Chatham-Kent returning to their flooded homes Monday still don't know whether or not they will receive disaster assistance from the provincial government.

Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro toured flooded areas in Thamesville and Chatham Monday but said he won't know if residents will qualify for assistance until after disaster assessment teams come to the area once the water has fully receded.

The Disaster Recovery Assistance Program covers essentials for flood victims including furnaces and fridges, said Mauro, who has been visiting other areas affected by flooding in Southwestern Ontario, including Brantford.

Several regions were heavily hit by massive flooding that began late last week, with Chatham-Kent being the most recent area to be hit. That municipality remains under a state of emergency.

A Chatham street lamp nearly submerged by floodwaters. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The water has begun to drop on the Thames River in Chatham.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) reported Sunday night that the level was down 25 cm from its weekend peak.

However, it's still 5 m higher than usual.

The flooding on the Thames has submerged homes, businesses and streets in Chatham and Thamesville.

Officials do not expect any serious flooding at Lighthouse Cove, near Lakeshore, as the water empties into Lake St. Clair.

More to come.