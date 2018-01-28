Chatham-Kent police say they were called to John McGregor Secondary School Friday night after getting a call about a break and enter. (Chatham-Kent Police/Facebook)

Donated items to the Dave Allin ALS Society fundraiser, were stolen from John McGregor Secondary School Friday night, but were later found.

Chatham-Kent police say they were called to the school after getting a call about a break and enter.

According to police, they found the suspects and the majority of the stolen items were returned to the school about five hours later.

It was awesome around 1 pm the Chatham police brought the items back due to their fast investigation. The items were able to be placed out for bidding again. Great work @CKPSMedia pic.twitter.com/j3tOouvPO1 — @HandlebarzLures

The items were for a silent auction to raise money for ALS at the 5th annual Dave Allin Classic Basketball Tournament. The tournament ran over the weekend.