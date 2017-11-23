A Tecumseh man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a passenger riding in his SUV died of their injuries.

The 46-year-old was driving a Buick Rainer when he crashed into a Honda Civic near McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way on Sunday night.

Police spoke with the man and determined he was drunk.

Both the man and his passenger were taken to hospital with injuries. Two people riding in the Civic were also injured in the collision.

The passenger died in hospital and charges against the man were upgraded to impaired driving causing bodily harm and death, as well as exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm and death.