The OPP have charged the driver of a tractor trailer involved in a multi vehicle crash on November 3, in Kingsville.

OPP said a 52-year-old Windsor man died as a result of his injuries. He was a passenger in a Dodge minivan.

Seven other people involved in the collision were also injured.

Two vehicles were travelling eastbound on Essex County Road 18 and struck the tractor trailer unit which was going into a commercial property at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The 28-year-old driver from Lasalle, Que. is charged with careless driving and will appear in a Windsor court on December 18.