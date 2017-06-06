Bob Steele, the host of CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive, is stepping away from the microphone after nearly three decades with the national public broadcaster.

"I've been with CBC for some 29 years now; the end has to come at some point. The change came along — the decision to move the program to London — and I thought, what better time?" Steele said of his retirement.

On Monday, June 12th, Chris dela Torre will take over the reins of the show, which will be broadcast from CBC's new station in London, Ont.

The show will remain a two-hour regional program focused on the voices and stories from across Southwestern Ontario.

Outgoing Afternoon Drive host Bob Steele 'crowning' incoming host Chris dela Torre with headphones. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

On Monday, dela Torre, who comes to southwestern Ontario from CBC Calgary, visited Windsor to meet with Steele and other members of the Windsor community.

"Everyone is so, so friendly; it's just such a welcoming place — Windsor and London," dela Torre said.

"They both have such different characters...I love just all the little neighbourhoods here, how culturally minded many of the communities are."

Chris dela Torre shares a laugh with United Way Windsor-Essex County CEO Lorraine Goddard at the Shirley & Ray Gould Community Garden on Cantelon Drive. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

New afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre (right) with Essex Region Conservation Foundation president Susan Stockwell Andrews (left) and Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) president Lou Valente at the Caboto Club, where a new trail linking the Herb Gray parkway and the Chrysler Canada Greenway was announced Monday. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

New Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre takes a peak inside the Caboto Club's famed wood-fired pizza oven with owner Remo Tortola. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

New Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre hears about local cycling issues from Bike Windsor Essex director Lori Newton at the organization's Bike Hub at the corner of University Avenue and Pelissier Street. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

New Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre talks tech with Hackforge managing director Sarah Morris. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Tom Lucier, owner of the Phog Lounge in downtown Windsor, chatted with new Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about the local music scene. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)