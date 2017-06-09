Brenden Bialkowski is a champion rubber chicken chucker.

The Grade 12 student at St. Anne's Catholic High School joined dozens of his friends and school volunteers for the 14th annual Day of Champions, which celebrates students with cognitive disabilities.

"It's the best day for people to get together and have a good time," he said with a big grin on his freshly painted face. "I meet a lot of good friends here it's a good place."

Marianne Dipasquale, the head of special education at the high school, said that's exactly what the day is about — laughs and smiles.

Marianne Dipasquale, the head of special education at the high school, said the Day of Champions is about laughs and smiles. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"This is their highlighted day," she said, adding the event is meant to be similar to OFSAA and other athletic events. "This is fantastic for their personal morale, getting to see friends like them from other schools."

Students took part in a handful of events ranging from obstacle courses to a bean bag toss before ending the day with song and dance arrangements.

"I do different games and stuff, so I'm really excited," said Jason Moore, another Grade 12 student at St. Anne's. "Hopefully we win for sure."

Jason Moore said he hoped his team from St. Anne's Catholic High School could win the Day of Champions. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

More than 180 exceptional students took part in the event along with more than 150 volunteers and parents.

Karen Mailloux said the day is a highlight of the year for her son Ty who has Down syndrome.

"He was excited to come," she explained. "He loves the fact that everyone is cheering for him. I can't say enough about a day like this for our kids. It's very special."

Karen Dietrich said her son Ty is much more confident after the Day of Champions. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

That special feeling doesn't just end after the event, she added.

"We see a more confident boy when he comes through the door at the end of the day," she said. "It's a day that means the world to him and I think it means just as much to us too."