Unsightly chain-link fences are making Windsor's Riverside Drive look more like an industrial yard than the "gem" it is, argues a city councillor.

Irek Kusmierczyk is asking city staff to consider expanding a program to share the cost of replacing rusted out fencing with property owners.

"There's a time and place for chain-link fencing, I just don't think it's on our waterfront," he said. "That's the pride of our city, it's a scenic drive, and it's a calling card for visitors from out of town."

Kusmierczyk is suggesting the city create a bylaw that would require waterfront commercial and industrial property owners to meet the standard set by the decorative fences and groomed hedges of private owners along the roadway.

The city isn't totally innocent either, he added, pointing to drab grey fencing at Sandpoint Beach as an example.

Irek Kusmierczyk. (Tim Cornett/Special to CBC)

The councillor said the recent installation of "ranch-style" columns at the former site of Abars tavern is proof such a program could work. When the property owner applied for a permit the city agreed on the condition they install something other than chain-link fencing.

If a system were put in place, Kusmierczyk said it will improve the city's image, property values and people's quality of life.

City staff have asked for a more in-depth report on how a program could be implemented and how much it would cost.