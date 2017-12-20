The largest infrastructure project on the Canada-U.S. border officially has a new boss at the helm, and he is feeling the pressure to get things done.

It was announced last week that André Juneau would be the interim CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge.

"We're putting a lot of pressure on ourselves and when we talk to people in the community, to our Michigan partners, to our people in Ottawa we feel the pressure," he said. "But I think it's appropriate and I think we can deliver."

Juneau said he was selected for the position because he has been close to the project since the early days working with Infrastructure Canada, where he was involved with planning Highway 401 access to the eventual crossing.

"Ever since then I realized this has significant community impacts on the Canada side and on the American side," said Juneau. "I know people of Sandwich in particular are very concerned and that's one of the reasons there will be a package of community benefits the proponents are developing at our request and with our oversight."

The successful bidder on the project will be responsible for budgeting, selecting and implementing that benefit plan. So far, residents have submitted roughly 230 ideas.

"I think I have an understanding of how destructive an infrastructure project can be," said Juneau. "At the same time on the positive side is the economy for the region as a whole and for the economy of the country."

Bidding on the project has been pushed back and construction is set to begin by the end of 2018. But there has been no commitment as to when the project will be completed.