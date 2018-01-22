Amherstburg council has announced the town's new secondary school will be located at Centennial Park.

The decision was made Monday night in a closed door meeting that lasted over an hour and a half. The announcement came down during the schedule council meeting and was followed by applause.

"Location is going to be what we consider right in the middle of town. I think that has been the preference from most of the residents that I've heard from.. on an education level it will keep our students walking to school. That was a primary concern for us," said Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

The new school will take up 15 acres of the southern portion of the park that aligns with Simcoe Street. Mayor DiCarlo said the town has plans for the remaining 12 acres of park space.

Greater Essex County District School Board Director of Education, Erin Kelly and Chair of the Board of Trustees Kim Mckinley were in council chambers for the announcement.

Council will sell Centennial Park for the new high school location. Here's some reaction. WATCH: @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/XlLGe4aMSH — @MelNakhavoly

The board will begin to look at school designs and Kelly said she expects construction to begin September 2020.

The new high school will replace the existing General Amherst and Western high schools.

"We're consolidating two schools and they have different kinds of programs so we'll be bringing those together and making sure all the students needs are met," said Kelly.

The building will accommodate 819 students. The province has funded $24 million to build the building.

"It's a very generous amount for our school — exciting things can happen," said Kelly.

Town officials said they'll be speaking to the school board to figure out what will be done to the General Amherst and Western high school buildings.

"As long as no other board wants the school then the municipalities will have an opportunity to work with the board," explained town CAO John Micelli.