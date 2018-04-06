The barricades are up and more than 2,300 Caesars Windsor employees have started taking shifts on the picket line after voting to strike late Thursday night.

CBC Windsor spoke with the workers about why they're striking and what they want to hear from their employer.

Aaron Gusba

Aaron Gusba said while the tentative deal had some good points, a bigger wage increase was needed. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

​Gusba said he was hoping for a strike because "we really have to get a lot more than they offered us."

He said while some parts of the proposed contract were OK, workers want a wage increase of at least $2 over the next three years.

"Wage increases have been minimal, we could do a lot better," he explained. "In the long run our negotiating committee will find a deal we can live with. I have total confidence in them."

Gusba was working at Caesars in 2004 when staff went on strike for six weeks. He said he doesn't expect this work stoppage to drag on as long.

Doug Huppert

OPSEU member Doug Huppert joined the picket line in support of striking Unifor Local 444 workers. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

​Huppert is a member of OPSEU and said he was out on the line Thursday night waving a giant green and purple flag to back up his "brothers and sisters."

"We're here to support Local 444 because they've got a raw deal and they need to get things right," he said, adding he wants others to join him. "Come out here and support. Come out, bring a flag, bring a sign, whatever."

Abdul Kaskas

Abdul Kaskas said he's ready for the long haul if the strike drags on. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Kaskas was walking the line with a large, red Unifor flag draped over his shoulder.

He said it was cold, but members were happy to be on strike.

"We've had enough. I've been here for 20 years and the wage increase was a joke. $1.75 for three years? It should be at least $2 or $2.50."

Kaskas added he's sick and tired of a "lack of respect" from management.

"If it's going to be a long fight I'm here for the long haul. Whatever it takes, I'm here for my brothers and sisters. It's about time we all stood together and showed the company we're no joke and we mean it when we're not happy."

Mike Quaglia

Mike Quaglia said honks from passing cars make striking workers feel supported. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Quaglia said the strike is about showing Caesars that its workers have "power" too.

"This is ridiculous … we do a lot for them. They just don't realize it."

He also said honks from passing drivers is a show of support that means a lot to people picketing.

Quaglia added his goal is to spend the rest of his working life at Caesars.

"I want to retire from this place. I want a good pension. I worked for it. I deserve it."

