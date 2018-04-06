NFL players, Johnny Reid superfan among Caesars guests feeling burned by strike

More than a dozen NFL and CFL players and a Johnny Reid superfan are among the people left feeling put out by the strike at Caesars Windsor.

About 2,300 Caesars employees hit the picket line late Thursday night, after 59 per cent of the Unifor Local 444 members who voted rejected a tentative agreement with their employer.

The football stars are in town to attend a charity event at Ariius nightclub in the casino, put on by Windsor native and Dallas Cowboy, Tyrone Crawford.

Crawford, who spent much of Friday running a sports camp for youth, said there is a shortage of hotel rooms in Windsor and his team is trying to figure something out.

"We are just trying to get athletes in and make sure everyone can come," said Crawford. "Not everything is great, but we are working our best."

Striking Caesars Windsor casino workers say they want to see wage increases and to be treated with respect before they'll head back to work. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Crawford added the players are even considering finding open rooms across the border.

"I am a person that finds great stress in these type of things so I am trying my best to stay positive," said Crawford.

Johnny Reid's #1 fan disappointed

Dianne Jackson is also feeling burned by the strike.

The self-described Johnny Reid superfan was planning on seeing her favourite singer perform at the Colosseum Friday night, but the show has been postponed because of the strike.

"I was very disappointed," she said.

Caesars said anyone with tickets to the concert can hold onto it until the next show date, but a new date has not yet been announced.

"I can't see them bringing it back to Windsor because he's been going from the west coast to the east coast and I know it's almost every night in a different city doing a concert," said Jackson. "I guess it's just unfortunate. But you can't really point fingers at anybody."

Guests and fans take to social media

Jackson wasn't alone in her disappointment. Other Johnny Reid fans shared their sadness on social media.