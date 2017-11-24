Canadian border officials seized $26,588 US at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on Nov. 18.

An American man and woman were stopped at the border after telling CBSA officers they planned to shop in Canada. The pair were sent to secondary to fill out paperwork for the $12,000 US they had declared.

While searching the vehicle, officials found more than $20,000 in undeclared cash hidden in the personal luggage of the man and on his person.

No charges were laid against the American man and woman involved, but the CBSA believes the money is the proceeds of a crime.

An investigation into the cash is ongoing.