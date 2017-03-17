The production of Afternoon Drive is moving from Windsor to London in conjunction with the spring launch of the new CBC London station.

The show remains a two-hour regional program focused on the voices and stories of Southwestern Ontario.

"The show will continue to be a destination for all things southwestern Ontario: local news, traffic, weather and music from artists throughout the region," said Marissa Nelson, CBC Senior Managing Director, Ontario.

"As we opened a new station, we had an opportunity to look at how we can best serve communities across southwestern Ontario. London is situated right in the heart of our listening area which makes it the ideal home base for our show."

Three positions in Windsor will be relocated to London and a new reporter position will be created in Windsor to enhance our local coverage.

The new Windsor reporter will help ensure "the voices and stories of Windsor continue to be well represented in our regional programming," said Nelson.

Windsor Morning will continue to be produced in Windsor as will CBC Windsor News at 6.