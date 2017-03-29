A Windsor plastic mold company unveiled a multi-million dollar facility and touted new jobs during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing Inc. showed off its $6 million expansion to the company's assembly area and $3 million in new equipment.

"The grand opening of our new advanced assembly area will catapult Cavalier to the next level of our growth plan, bringing new jobs and investment to the region," said president Brian Bendig in a media release.

He added the company has already hired 20-30 people and hopes to hire as many as 20 more.

Cavalier has been providing tooling services for recreational vehicles, heavy trucks and the agricultural market since 1975 and has marked several smaller expansions. The company said its new facility will streamline work and allow more room for new technology.