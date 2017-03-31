The cause of the fire at Point Pelee National Park has been listed as "undetermined" after new information was provided to Parks Canada, according to fire officials.

Leamington Fire Services initially said the fire was stared by "natural causes," but on Friday deputy chief Mike Bradt said new evidence caused the classification to change.

A blaze burned more than 15 hectares of marshland at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont. (Alan Antoniuk)

"It was previously stated, at the time, that it could have been a natural cause, but with the information that has come forward we've decided to list the cause as 'undetermined' until investigation continues," he explained.

Fires can be caused naturally, unintentionally or accidentally or intentionally, according to Bradt, who added OPP was on the scene the night of the fire and may be assisting with the investigation.

"All areas are being investigated at this time," he said.

The park is open today from 7 a.m. to sunset.