Authorities in suburban Detroit called for evacuations following a massive gas line fire Monday night, but are not sure what caused the blaze.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the fire broke out in Orion Township, about 48 kilometres north of Detroit. Township Fire Chief John Pender said the blaze occurred on vacant land.

Homes north of Brown Road, south of Judah Road, east of Baldwin Road and west of Joslyn Road were all evacuated around 11:30 p.m.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the fire eventually burned itself out.

Video posted on Facebook by police in nearby Auburn Hills showed flames shooting several dozen feet into the night sky.

Morgenstern said the fire occurred after a gas transmission line ruptured, but the specific cause of the fire is unknown.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the office's phone lines, including 911, were down as a result of the fire.

Bouchard said no injuries have been reported.