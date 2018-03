Firefighters in Chatham-Kent managed to rescue and revive several cats found in a burning apartment Tuesday.

Fire crews extinguished flames in the upper apartment of the building on Princess Street South around 5:30 p.m.

The crews had to force their way in, because the tenants were not home.

The Chatham-Kent fire department says there were a number of cats inside, and they were able to give oxygen to some of them. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.