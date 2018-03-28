The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board might have a tough time balancing its budget next year.

The board is projecting a drop in enrolment of 402 pupils. If that happens it will get $3.3 million less from the province in funding.

"That's a significant hit at this stage," said Penny King, executive superintendent of business.

But board officials are cautioning a lot could change between now and September.

"It's early days yet," said board chairperson Barb Holland. "We're just going into JK registration so we haven't got the results of that and we always proceed very very cautiously. So when we're looking at our budget we're doing conservative estimates."

King said they may get funding in other areas — called Grants for Student Needs (GSN) — to offset the shortfall.

"The ministry tends to provide investments that keep up with costs. So as to the extent we have cost pressures in certain areas and they are providing some increases to help mitigate those are the types of things we're always encouraged to see in the GSN announcement," said King.

Holland adds that the board may also see increases in enrolment through its academies and other programs that are gaining popularity.

The enrolment drop is also projected to be across the board rather than concentrated at one or a small number of schools.