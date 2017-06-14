The Director of Education for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is retiring.

Paul Picard will be stepping down in late October after 41-years spent working in education.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to have served the children of Windsor-Essex and their families for so many years," said the 64-year-old.

He has been the director at the Catholic school board for more than seven years and has worked at numerous schools across the Windsor region.

Now Picard said he is looking forward to someone with fresh ideas stepping into his role.

"The board has been through a very tumultuous period and is in a very good place now, very strong" he said, during a meeting Tuesday evening. "I am happy where we left things, you don't do this without a team."

Big shoes to fill

Board Chair Barbara Holland said she has enjoyed working with Picard over the years, adding he will be hard to replace.

"He's always marching to the beat of his own drum," she said. "Thanks to his guidance and collaboration with our trustees, our board is in a much better place now. Although we are sad to see him go, we wish him all the best."

Holland said the board will be announcing the process for choosing Picard's replacement in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Picard said he's looking forward to the freedom that comes with retirement.