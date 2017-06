A Windsor high school student has been awarded Canada's largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math scholarship.

Jomanah Chahrour will soon graduate from Catholic Central High School and has won an $80,000 Schulich Leadership Scholarship.

More than 1,3000 students competed for the 50 Canadian scholarships.

Chahrour plans to major in astrophysics at Hamilton's McMaster University next year.

She is the first student from her school to win the prestigious scholarship.