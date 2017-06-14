The Catholic school board in Windsor-Essex is looking at another deficit for the upcoming school year.

But the superintendent of business is optimistic the books will end up looking better compared to the deficit projected for this year.

"At $1.5 million deficit is a considerable improvement. We're on the path towards coming out of that situation," explained Penny King. "It's consisting of $1.1 million of a contingency, which is a good thing, and $430,000 approximately of planned investments."

This year's deficit has shrunk to $3.4 million

King said the board has built up surpluses from past years totalling nearly $11 million that can be used to cover any losses.

She added enrolment for next year is projected to drop by 326 kids, which is also better than previous years.