The Ministry of Education is providing $5.8 million in funding to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to create 209 more daycare spaces at three area schools.

The money from the Early Years Capital program will add 73 spaces at St. Teresa of Calcutta school in Windsor, 73 spaces at Stella Maris in Amherstburg and another 63 spaces at St. Louis school in Leamington.

The daycares operate in schools, but are run by independent licensed providers.

The funds comes as a relief to Emily LaLiberte, mother of two girls, ages six and nine, who attend St. Teresa of Calcutta.

"If I didn't have childcare I don't know what I would do," she said.

Childcare was a big factor when LaLiberte and her husband were looking for a school as both parents work and rely on after-school care anywhere from three to five days a week.

Emily LaLiberte said having a school that offers childcare was a big factor in deciding where to send her children. (Emily LaLiberte)

Having the new funding is "wonderful," she said, adding having childcare at school means she doesn't have to think too much about where her children will be or who will be taking care of them.

"It's one of those things that could really break my family, not having reliable daycare," she explained.

LaLiberte said she has several friends who are also in need of these spaces.

"We desperately need this implemented in the schools," she added.

St. Teresa of Calcutta and Stella Maris schools will get full day care with the new funding.

Schools a 'natural fit' for childcare

St. Louis school already has full a full day program, but will now be able to take in more children. According to the school board there are currently 14 full day childcare centres in Catholic elementary schools.

"Schools are a natural fit for licensed childcare spaces, because they provide families with access to safe high quality care in a convenient setting," said Melissa Farrand, the board's superintendent of education.

Deciding where the funds would be used was a joint effort by both the Catholic board and the Consolidated Municipal Service Manager with the City of Windsor.

"We determined need in particular areas," said Farrand. "At St. Louis Catholic elementary school there was a need for additional spaces and parents were vocal in expressing that need."

Now the board will call for expressions of interest for not-for-profit daycare providers to operate in the new schools. Once those are selected and approved by the ministry, a public tender for construction will be issued.