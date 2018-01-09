City officials are asking residents who live near a catch basin to make sure it's clear of snow and slush that could cause localized flooding.

"We had a couple of snow falls mixed with some freezing temperatures that have left snow packed down on side streets, and that snow is melting and turning into slush," stated Dwayne Dawson, Executive Director of Operations for the City of Windsor in a media release. "We're keeping an eye out for catch basins to ensure they can take in the water as it thaws but if residents living near a catch basin can also check to see that it's clear that would be helpful."

Anyone who sees a catch basin that is not working properly is asked to call 311.

Dawson added there's a possibility of rain and freezing rain for Wednesday. Roadways will be salted, but he asked drivers to use extra caution during their commute.