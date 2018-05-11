Cat leukemia sidelines Detroit police feline officer
Virus is transmittable to other cats and can be fatal
A suburban Detroit police department said a cat set to be deputized for therapeutic purposes and public appearances has developed a serious illness.
The Troy Police Department said Thursday that Badges can't perform the duties because she's been diagnosed with feline leukemia, an often fatal disease that can be transmitted to other cats.
Michigan Humane Society spokeswoman Anna Chrisman said the group hopes to find a new home for Badges for "as long as she is with us."
The Police Department's "feline handler" has other cats who could be put at risk.
The Police Department is seeking another police cat. A new one could be officially appointed Friday — the day planned for Badges' swearing-in.
Troy police said in a tweet that Badges will always be the department's "first 'pawfficer."'
Sad news 😢 <a href="https://t.co/zHowv37UlA">pic.twitter.com/zHowv37UlA</a>—@TroyMI_Police
