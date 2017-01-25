Court heard Matthew Brush, the LaSalle man who has pleaded guilty to killing Cassandra Kaake in 2014, confess to her murder during the second day of his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

"I'm a monster," he said in a videotaped interview with police.

Brush has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of the pregnant woman, which carries the possibility of a 25 year prison sentence.

On Tuesday a video where Brush described how he met Kaake through her brother and thought she was beautiful was played back in court.

During the interview with police Brush admitted to breaking into Kaake's apartment frequently and stealing her underwear.

Court heard Brush was in Kaake's apartment the night she was killed and when she arrived home from work early, he was startled and killed her before trying to burn her body and hide evidence of the murder.

After watching the video some members of the Kaake family were so paralyzed with emotion they had difficulty leaving the courtroom.

Testimony continues on Wednesday, with victim impact statements from Cassandra Kaake's family.