Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor reached a tentative deal minutes before the midnight strike deadline that would have shutdown operations at the casino.

Neither side would comment on specific details of the contract, which will be voted on by 2,300 members Thursday.

There will be four voting sessions throughout the day at the Fogolar Furlan. Voting starts at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 10:00 p.m.

"It was a huge battle, right through the day — we didn't stop," said Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart, who said the staff were preparing to shutdown the casino 20 minutes before midnight on Tuesday.

"It was in the last couple minutes they called back and gave us what we're looking for."

Down to the wire

Stewart said there were two major issues that the union and Caesars were battling over in the waning hours of negotiations.

"Ultimately Caesars and the OLG tied together had to really get their heads around where we were and where we need to be and ultimately we got there," said Stewart.

Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart talks about how workers are feeling at Caesars Windsor. 1:04

"When the members see everything that was done in this agreement, I think they're going to be pleased with it," he said, adding that not every deal is "perfect."

A spokesperson for Caeser's Windsor declined to comment on specifics, but president and CEO Kevin Laforet issued a statement after the tentative agreement was reached.

(Joey Baetz/Dronefly/Facebook)

"We would like to commend Unifor Local 444 and the entire bargaining team for their respectful and productive efforts resulting in an agreement that is mutually beneficial for both parties," said Laforet.

The spokesperson confirmed that at no point on Tuesday did Caeser's Windsor start to initiate shutdown procedures.