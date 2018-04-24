'They're starving us out,' says union rep as Caesars cancels shows and hotel bookings through May 19th

On the same day a bus load of casino employees headed to Queen's Park to show the government they're ready to work, Caesars Windsor announced shows will be postponed and hotel bookings cancelled through May 19th.

"They're starving us out," said Manuel Cardoso, 1st vice-president of Unifor Local 444.

The union representing 2,300 casino employees organized a trip to Queen's Park on Tuesday, to show their support of Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky's member's statement.

More to come.