More cultural villages will be joining Windsor's Carrousel of the Nations when it begins this weekend.

There will be 16 cultural villages this year, up from 13 last time. One of the additions is the Slovak village, which is returning after a 10-year absence.

The Slovak village is back

Irene Timko was involved with Carrousel when it first began in the 1970s, and she's glad to be back.

"It's amazing working with the young people, and just seeing them," she explained. "It's so nice to see them perform when they've worked so hard all year, and believe me — just to see how those that have been born here are interested in carrying on the traditions."

The Slovaks are starting out modestly, with just one day of dancing and food held Sunday.

Their village can be found at St. Cyril's Slovak Centre at the corner of Chandler Road and Seminole Street.

Some of the other pavilions will operate for six days over the next two weekends.