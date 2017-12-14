Windsor's mayor says the short-lived offering of horse and carriage rides is a "growing pain" of the new Bright Lights festival.

That element was discontinued after the first night of the event, and the city says it will not return through the rest of the season. Drew Dilkens said the driver did not feel it was safe.

"The route that was set up had him going through the park, through the lit area, but there were a lot of people there, and a lot of people who you know were looking at the lights and not paying attention to the horse and buggy," explained the mayor. "He came to us after the first night and said, 'I don't think I can do this in a safe way.'"

Dilkens says the city will look at bringing the carriage rides back next year with a different route.