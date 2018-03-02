Ontario PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney will be returning to familiar territory on Saturday as she attends a breakfast event at the Ciociaro Club.

As a former board member of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Mulroney said she's watching progress on the massive infrastructure project carefully along with many in Windsor.

"When I got started the goal was that the bridge would be open in 2020. I understand now it's been delayed to 2022 or maybe 2023," she explained. "I hope that a contractor will be chosen soon. It is essential that we build this bridge."

The daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney said is bringing a simple message to party members in the region — now is the time to elect a leader who can defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals.

"More and more people are thinking of voting PC than ever before," she said. "The Liberals have been in office for almost a generation and it really is time for change."

Mulroney is competing for the leadership against former Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford, former MPP Christine Elliott, and conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen.

Ontario PC leadership candidates Tanya Granic Allen, Caroline Mulroney, Christine Elliott and Doug Ford pose for a photo after participating in a debate in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Mulroney said the main issue for many in Ontario is affordability. She said if chosen as leader, her goal is to cut taxes for the middle class, lower hydro rates and make childcare less expensive.

The leadership hopeful said she thinks that's a message that can appeal to any voter in the province, regardless of which party they've supported in the past.

"It doesn't matter how you vote. You've noticed your hydro bill has gone up by $1,000 since 2003," said Mulroney. "You've noticed that your cost of living has gone up. People want a government that's going to listen to them and stand up for the things that matter."

Ontario PC leadership candidate Christine Elliott speaks to a crowd of supporters at Colosanti's on March 1, 2018. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Mulroney's visit follows a town hall Elliott held at Colosanti's on Friday. Representatives for Ford have also indicated he will be making a visit to the area in the coming weeks.

Ontario PC Party members will began voting for their new leader on Friday. The winner will be announced on March 10 in Toronto.