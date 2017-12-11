About 40 people gathered to sing special Christmas carols outside the WSIB building in Windsor Monday.

Members from local unions took to the streets to raise awareness on what they say is unfair compensation for injuries workers as part of a province-wide campaign called Workers Comp is a Right.

The group sang songs about worker's rights to the tune of popular Christmas carols as part of their hour-long demonstration.

Windsor injured workers holiday outreach blitz happening outside the WSIB building. Here they're singing Christmas Carol like songs with a different message @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/VzANn8gp5v — @MelNakhavoly

Activists say workers compensation systems are failed and they would also like to see change to health and safety codes.

A petition calling for the better treatment of workers was being signed at the rally. Once it's gathered enough signatures it will be presented at Queen's Park. Windsor was one of eight cities to host a protest today.