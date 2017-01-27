The Ontario health ministry has halted admissions at the Woodstock nursing home where Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of killing seven elderly residents.

A directive from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care states that, as of Jan. 26, Caressant Care Woodstock Nursing Home can no longer accept new admissions.

"The ceasing of admissions has been directed based on my belief that there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents," says the directive signed Karen Simpson, director under the Long-Term Care Homes Act inspections branch.

The order does not provide any details on why residents may be in danger.

Wettlaufer, 49, worked at Caressant Care from 2007 to 2014. She faces an eighth first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of another nursing home resident in London. She also faces four attempted-murder charges and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with alleged crimes over the last decade at three long-term care facilities where she worked, as well as a private home.

On Tuesday police exhumed the bodies of two alleged victims from a cemetery in London as part of the investigation.

The former nurse's next court appearance will be on Feb. 15.