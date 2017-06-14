The careless disposal of cigarettes appears to be the cause of an accidental fire that caused an estimated $300,000 in damage in Windsor's downtown core Wednesday afternoon.

Several buildings were evacuated as a large crew of firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that sent smoke billowing into the sky above Ouellette Avenue.

Fire cause determined to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Careless disposal of smoking materials. *AD — @WindsorFire1

The blaze erupted just before 3:30 p.m., just half a block from University Avenue with the majority of smoke coming out the front doors of Ray and Kim's Super Convenience store.

Windsor Fire Services announced on social media "careless disposal of smoking materials" was the cause was of the accidental fire. The Ontario Fire Marshall's office was no longer required to investigate.

A portion of Ouellette was closed by police. The fire, which appeared to be centred in the alley behind the retail shops, was under control by about 4 p.m., according to Windsor firefighters.

Smell of smoke thick in the air, you can see smoke rising above Ouellette Ave @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/fXt8162qZa — @megdroberts

About 40 firefighters were on scene and they needed frequent rest and water breaks with today's temperature hovering near 30 C.

Onlookers, who converged on the scene to watch emergency crews in action, were kept at a distance by yellow police tape stretched across the road.

The public was advised to avoid the area.

Members of the public have been asked to move a block away from fire. All the nearby business' have been evacuated @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/bADGzDWCsZ — @megdroberts