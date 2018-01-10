A judge will be holding 12 public consultations across Ontario as part of his review of police street checks, or carding.

Justice Michael Tulloch is conducting an independent review of the regulation introduced last year on the collection of identifying information by police.

The Ontario government established new rules for the practice last year and Justice Tulloch would like to hear from the public on whether the new rules are being followed and whether they address public concerns about the practice.

The public consultations will be held between February 1st and April 23rd.

Three will be held in the Toronto area and the others will be in Thunder Bay, Brampton, Hamilton, Ajax, Markham, Windsor, London, Ottawa and Sudbury.