'Carding' laws come up for discussion in Windsor

More than a year after the province released new rules restricting the practice of arbitrary police street checks, public consultations around the practice are happening in Windsor.

Justice Michael Tulloch will be holding the consultation Monday night.

Tulloch has been appointed and is attending to an independent review of the implementation of the regulation introduced last year on the arbitrary collection of identifying information by police.

The new policy, released in January 2017, stipulates among other things that officers must inform people that they have a right not to talk to police or produce identification in cases other than arrest, detainment or when a search warrant is executed. The rules don't apply to undercover operations.

The public consultation is tonight, April 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Skyline A Ballroom at St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, 201 Riverside Drive West.

More to come.