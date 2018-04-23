School cancelled for Cardinal Carter due to power outage at high school
School officials say they are unsure when power will be restored
Classes are cancelled and buses are not running for Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington on Monday, as the high school is without power.
School officials say they are unsure when the power will be restored at the school.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said school is cancelled for Monday, and no buses will be running to Cardinal Carter.
