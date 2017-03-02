Windsor's latest stretch of sunny, warm weather hasn't been so bright for a car wash owner, who saw his business nearly dry up completely last month.

On a typical day in February, an estimated 110 cars would roll through Riverside Car Wash in the city's east end. But the spring-like weather has muddied with business.

Manager ​Sean Marcotte has seen the number of vehicles drop dramatically, during what would otherwise be his busiest month. Business is so bad, he's had to close up shop some days.

"No salt on the roads. People don't want to wash their cars, and the cars stay cleaner longer," he said. "We have no cars here because it rained this morning and it should be snow."

The lack of customers makes his electricity bill even more difficult to stomach.

"Hydro rates are ridiculous," he said. "It's just something we choose to put at the back of our minds because if we think about that every day, we're going to dig ourselves a giant hole."