Windsor police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly crashed into a house on Dufferin Place then fled the scene, leaving behind an injured woman.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. The silver car was heavily damaged, with a crumpled front end and shattered windshield.

Crash on Dufferin place. Family of the passenger is here. They're quite shaken from the sight @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/wJxlOY3r8D — @MelNakhavoly

The man was gone when officers arrived. The injured woman was transported to hospital, but is expected to survive.

Wayne Sauve was at the scene near Shepherd Street East and identified himself as the father of the woman injured in the crash.

"It's heartbreaking," he said as he looked over the wreckage.