A car in flames filled a garage with black smoke and caused an estimated $80,000 in damage Friday morning.

The Crawford Avenue was closed between Tecumseh Road West and Grove Avenue while emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Three cars were damaged, along with the roof of the building.

The @WindsorFire1 is battling a fire at a garage on Crawford Ave. pic.twitter.com/qAFIzKuw6d — @ChrisEnsingCBC

An official with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries.

Fire crews described the cause of the blaze as accidental.

A section of Crawford between Tecumseh and Grove is closed while @WindsorFire1 works the scene. pic.twitter.com/jzzabjIslG — @ChrisEnsingCBC