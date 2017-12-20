Mark Burford, a family services worker with the Salvation Army in Wallaceburg, Ont., had his car stolen last Thursday. Inside were donated Christmas toys and blankets.

"I went behind our hamper site and I parked the car because my backroom was full of toys and other donations I had to sort through before I brought the ones from my car in," Burford said in an interview with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

When he returned to get the donations, they were gone — along with the car. Burford estimates 60 toys and 50 blankets were packed in the vehicle.

When Burford's supervisor learned the donations were stolen, she turned to social media and received an outpouring of help.

"We got at least 150 toys, if not more, donated within the next two days, and even more trickling in after that," he said, adding that people made monetary donations as well.

As for the car, Burford is not confident that it will be found.

"I had three-quarters of a tank of gas in the car and four brand-new winter tires on it. So it could be anywhere," he said.

Burford said he's been so busy distributing Christmas hampers that he hasn't had a chance to look for a new car or find out if his insurance company will cover the loss.