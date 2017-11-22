Capri Pizzeria has cooked up a $160,000 deal with the City of Windsor for naming rights to the South Windsor Recreation Complex.

The 10-year agreement includes a cash donation and product allowance in exchange for company signage on the building and the name Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

"We think this partnership is a natural," said Capri owners Kevin Kalaydjian, Sue Kalaydjian and Jim Koumoutsidis, noting that the company has deep roots in South Windsor. "As a local business, we are proud to be heavily involved in the communities we service and look forward to a long association at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex."

Deal means upgrades for facility

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the partnership will allow the city to improve programs and upgrade the facility which includes meeting rooms, a sports gym, a leisure gym and two ice rinks.

"This is a wonderful facility, the third busiest in the city, and now we have a great local company to partner with at it," Dilkens added.