Canoeists pulled out of River Canard after capsizing
LaSalle fire chief said canoeists were wearing their life jackets, no injuries reported
Three canoeists were pulled out of River Canard around Malden Road in LaSalle Monday night.
Nearby residents saw the canoeists in distress and jumped to action, bringing them to shore with kayaks and paddle boards.
LaSalle's Fire Chief, Dave Sutton said emergency services were pulling up as the last person was getting out of the water.
The canoeists were then treated on the scene.
Sutton said it was "very fortunate" that the people in the canoe were wearing a life jacket and were able to stay afloat.
They were in the water for quite a few minutes and with the water table being so high and the chilly water temperatures, the outcome could have been a lot different, he said.
Sutton said this is a good reminder for people as they enter boating season to wear a life jacket.
Thanks to those who came to the assistance of the capsized canoists tonight on River Canard. Great teamwork & a successful outcome. *DS—@LasallefireON
