A year ago, Xander Mousseau's teacher asked his second-grade class to think of ways they could help their parents over the Christmas holidays. And he knew exactly what to do.

"I remembered that my mom had multiple sclerosis, so I told [my teacher] that I wanted to help my mom," he said.

Xander's teacher and class at Tecumseh Vista Academy helped him organize a fundraiser to sell candy canes, that raised about $500 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Stacey Trottier-Mousseau, left, and her son Xander present a cheque to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Xander's classmates at Tecumseh Vista Academy raised funds for the organization for the second year in a row. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

This year, 'Xander's Candy Canes for a Cure' nearly doubled that amount.

"What was really amazing was the way all the other kids got behind it because it was a lot of work everyday," said Xander's mom Stacey Trottier-Mousseau. "It was touching. I wasn't' surprised because he's a generous kid and he's got a tender heart."

Trottier-Mousseau was diagnosed with MS in 2006 while she was serving in Afghanistan. She became ill and was medically repatriated back to Canada. She said she went through many ups and downs with the disease, but this year she has been feeling much better. She's even training for the Invictus Games in Australia.

Xander, who is now in Grade 3, is helping to educate other students about MS and what it's like having a parent with he disease.

Students at Tecumseh Vista Academy enjoy a special pizza lunch to celebrate the hard work they did raising the money for MS. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"It's pretty much the same as living with a normal mom except she sleeps a bit more," he said.

On Friday, Trottier-Mousseau brought a pizza lunch for the students who helped with Xander's fundraiser this year. The class also presented a cheque to the MS Society of Canada, and the funds will go toward helping local residents.

They hope to continue the event each year.

"I will until people say 'We are done with eating candy canes,'" said Xander.