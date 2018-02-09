Here is some of what's been cancelled due to heavy snowfall in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton: 

  • St. Clair College has cancelled all classes, including continuing education and apprenticeship, at all campuses starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon
  • Recycling in the Town of Tecumseh is delayed
  • ACS Amherstbug has cancelled Meals on wheels, a seniors luncheon and CareLink at St. Clair College shuttle services
  • 13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference: tonight's events are cancelled but events will proceed as listed on Saturday
  • Travis Scott, Tuba and Euphonium Recital at the University of Windsor has been rescheduled for next Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m
  • Fight Like Mason Foundation cheque presentation