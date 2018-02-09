Here is some of what's been cancelled due to heavy snowfall in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton:

St. Clair College has cancelled all classes, including continuing education and apprenticeship, at all campuses starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon

Recycling in the Town of Tecumseh is delayed

ACS Amherstbug has cancelled Meals on wheels, a seniors luncheon and CareLink at St. Clair College shuttle services

13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference: tonight's events are cancelled but events will proceed as listed on Saturday

Travis Scott, Tuba and Euphonium Recital at the University of Windsor has been rescheduled for next Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m

Fight Like Mason Foundation cheque presentation