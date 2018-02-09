Here is some of what's been cancelled due to heavy snowfall in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton:
- St. Clair College has cancelled all classes, including continuing education and apprenticeship, at all campuses starting at 4 p.m. this afternoon
- Recycling in the Town of Tecumseh is delayed
- ACS Amherstbug has cancelled Meals on wheels, a seniors luncheon and CareLink at St. Clair College shuttle services
- 13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference: tonight's events are cancelled but events will proceed as listed on Saturday
- Travis Scott, Tuba and Euphonium Recital at the University of Windsor has been rescheduled for next Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m
- Fight Like Mason Foundation cheque presentation
- MORE WINDSOR WEATHER NEWS | Lots of snow this weekend, and no end to winter in the forecast
- MORE WINDSOR WEATHER NEWS | Snow plow hit in Chatham-Kent, transport truck driver facing charges
- MORE WINDSOR WEATHER NEWS | Here's why the roads aren't safe for school buses today