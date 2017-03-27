The world championship showdown between rival Canadian and American women's hockey teams is scheduled for Friday night, but a battle that began long before the puck drops has members of the team wondering if the game will be played at all.

The American women declared earlier this month that they would boycott the world championships starting March 31 in Michigan unless they see some progress towards settling a wage dispute with USA Hockey.

The hockey foundation has tried to bring in other players, but several told media outlets last week they'd turned down offers. Now, members of the American men's team reportedly say they may join the women by boycotting the worlds.

The Canadian team issued a statement of support Friday stating they respect the American team and staff and "remain hopeful" a resolution can be found.

"Regardless of the outcome surrounding the situation our focus remains solely on our preparation and on-ice," it read.

​The U.S. women's national hockey team has received the support of the NHLPA and MLBPA over it's decision to boycott the world championships because of a wage dispute. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images)

Sami Jo Small, a veteran player, won't be joining the team this year, but the five-time world champion was able to provide Windsor Morning host Tony Doucett with some context about the difference between the financial situation for elite Canadian and American hockey players.

Top players in Canada receive $1,500 per month and have access to incentives depending on where they live in Canada.

"The nice thing in Canada is it comes every month no matter what," she said. "You know you can pay your rent and pay for your food."

In comparison, U.S. players are limited to $1,000 per month for the six months leading up to the Olympics. Players can also receive money if they win medals and try to get sponsors, but it can be a tough road, according to Small.

Other issues raised by the team include a lack of respect and recognition despite a winning record, she added.

"It happens over and over and it's systemic in that system that they just don't really acknowledge or honour those women and they've been incredibly successful."

"I'm always proud of where I came from," -Meghan Agosta

The team has been practicing in front of big crowds at the rink in Leamington all weekend.

Many players, including Ruthven's Meghan Agosta, said the fans have helped get them pumped up.

"It's not just about my family and my friends that supported me throughout my career. It's my community as well, and they've definitely put on a show here this week," she said, adding the team was impressed with the show of support.

"This is my old stomping grounds and I would never change that for anything," said Agosta. "I'm super fortunate where I came from. I'm always proud of where I came from."​

About 200 people have showed up to watch these talented women play today. All are excited to see such high caliber athletes play @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/72iTrlXUdZ — @RimaHamadi

Despite the debate raging across the river in the U.S., Small said Canada's team will play their best because the quickest way to earn respect from fans is to show them they take the game seriously.

"At the end of the day we're fighting for equity and how you gain equity is you get bums in the seats," she said. "You get people talking about it and that's how you get more sponsorship and dollars in our game."



